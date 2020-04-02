Zartaj Gul salutes soldiers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (DNA):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday paid a rich tribute to doctors, paramedics, police, Rangers and Army, recognizing their services in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We need strong nerves to combat COVID-19 pandemic and as a mature nation we should be united to fight against this pandemic”,she said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan and the United States were hit with the novel Coronavirus on same day but Prime Minister Imran Khan foresighted the situation and took certain measures to control its spread, she mentioned.

President Arif Alvi visited China to seek support of Chinese experts to cope with this challenge, she added.

The government also launched an awareness campaign about social distancing and precautionary measures to keep the virus from spreading, she mentioned.

Prime Minister time to time motivated the nation and advised people not to panic and bravely fight the Corona virus, she added.=DNA

