Rawalpindi, 17 February 2020: Mr Rawalpindi, 17 February 2020: Mr Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed.
