Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Zalmay Khalilzad updates FM Qureshi on ongoing peace talks with Taliban

| January 31, 2020
530562_48383655

ISLAMABAD JAN 31 (DNA) :  US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

 

During the meeting, matters pertaining to joint efforts for restoring peace in Afghanistan and current situation in the region came under discussion.

 

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad updated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the ongoing peace talks with Taliban and lauded the reconciliatory role of Pakistan in that regard.

 

The two sides agreed to continue consultation to make joint efforts for Afghan peace process.

 

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan as a joint responsibility.

 

He said that a peace deal between the United States and Taliban would pave way for ‘Intra-Afghan Dialogue’ and also prove beneficial for stability in Afghanistan, which will prove useful for peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but the entire region.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

530562_48383655

Zalmay Khalilzad updates FM Qureshi on ongoing peace talks with Taliban

ISLAMABAD JAN 31 (DNA) :  US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday called onRead More

DNA1

Armed forces day of Uzbekistan celebrated in style

BY ANSAR M BHATTI ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 (DNA) Living up to its traditions the embassyRead More

  • French embassy holds experts moots on climate change

  • OPINION: Parliamentary Elections in Azerbaijan By Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

  • Employers meetup 2020 with top employers of Pakistan Hospitality Industry

  • Ijaz Shah welcomes mutual training programs, upgrading of equipments of Law enforcing agencies with Turkey

  • UAE announces $200 million financial aid to PM’s youth programme

  • Chinese nationals discharged from hospital after tested negative for Coronavirus

  • German Ambassador calls on PTI Secretary General

  • ECP issues schedule for delimitation of wards

    • Comments are Closed