Zalmay Khalilzad updates FM Qureshi on ongoing peace talks with Taliban

ISLAMABAD JAN 31 (DNA) : US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to joint efforts for restoring peace in Afghanistan and current situation in the region came under discussion.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad updated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the ongoing peace talks with Taliban and lauded the reconciliatory role of Pakistan in that regard.

The two sides agreed to continue consultation to make joint efforts for Afghan peace process.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan as a joint responsibility.

He said that a peace deal between the United States and Taliban would pave way for ‘Intra-Afghan Dialogue’ and also prove beneficial for stability in Afghanistan, which will prove useful for peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but the entire region.