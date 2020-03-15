Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Zafar advises for safety measures to fight Coronavirus

March 15, 2020
Officials

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza on Sunday said the government had tightens security measurements on sealed borders of the country to prevent further spread of pandemic virus.

He said masses should not get panic and feel scared of Coronavirus instead adopt safety measures to combat it.

He further ensured that federal government had kicked off different special programs to speed up awareness campaign against the disease.

“People must adopt hygiene and cleanliness, the best way to stay safe from Coronavirus is to prevent it by following the instructions given by public health department,” he said.=DNA

