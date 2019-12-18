Yearender 2019: Most ‘quirky’ ways Pakistani politicians trolled themselves

LAHORE – The politicians from both ruling and opposition parties have made quite a name for themselves with bizarre gaffes on serious issues in 2019.

Despite politics, politicians including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and others proved why they all were elected for such high positions. It all has kept the Pakistani entertained throughout the year.

Pakistan politicians have thoroughly entertained the people with their goof-ups on several occasions. Be it senior leaders or party heads, 2019 has seen some hilarious faux passes from the politicians that cracked up people but also baffled them regarding the sanity of their leaders.

Most of these memorable incidents happened in the spur of the moment but they would have left the politicians embarrassed later on. Below are some of the famous incidents of goof ups from Pakistani politicians.

Mufti Kifayatullah’s take on Jemima Goldsmith



Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah garnered troll on social media for his assertion of declaring Jemima’s cousins ‘Wiki’ the founder of ‘Wiki Leaks’- a non-profit organization that publishes news leaks from anonymous sources.

Mufti Kifayatullah made groundless assertions merely on his presumptions on a TV talk show with an anchorperson.. The cleric came up with a startling conspiracy theory on the supposed hidden alliance between Jemima, the Goldsmith family, Henry Kissinger, Imran, and Wiki of ‘Wiki Leaks’. The JUI-F cleric described ‘Wiki Leak’, a Zionist tool, which is masterminded by Jemima’s cousin ‘Wiki’. Maulana believes ‘Wiki Leaks ‘is pursuing Imran Khan’s Zionists agenda hence, Jemima Goldsmith is also a pawn of a Jewish lobby.

Hafeez Sheikh’s misquoting tomato price

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh infuriated social media users when he misquoted the tomato price as Rs17/kilo, which reflects his unfamiliarity from the ongoing price hike on tomatoes and other vegetables in the market.

In a video making rounds on social media, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was attacked by reporters on current price hike on eatables particularly tomatoes. They protested before Sheikh over the government’s ineptness to control price hike. But a highly ignorant statement from a focal man running the economy, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh agitated the reporters and social media users alike.

Imran Khan’s scientific explanation on tree’s mechanism

Following his botched sense of geography on the borders between Germany and Japan, PM Imran was once again caught in another slip-up after he mixed up the photosynthesis program. According to science, plants release oxygen during the day and releases carbon dioxide as part of photosynthesis.

In a 15-second video circulating on social media, Imran Khan reversed the scientific process and asserted that plants release oxygen in the night.

Bilawal Bhutto’s rain statement

PPP chief, Bilawal Bhutto became a laughing stock on social media for his bizarre explanation on the urban flooding in Karachi, to address the criticism on the provincial government on the ravages in the city.

Bilawal said: “Jab barish hoti hai tou paani ata hai aur jab zyada barish hota hai to zyada paani ata hai”. It translated to “When it rains, water pours down. When it rains more, more water pours down.” to explain the havoc in Karachi. With his weird hand movements, he also explained the terrain of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

His statements left his fellow politicians, followers and opponents in laughter.

Maryam Nawaz sharing the video on pilgrims

Maryam Nawaz, the chairperson of PML-N is caught with her latest Twitter faux pass within a few days of inadvertently calling her party ‘ineligible’ and ‘incompetent’ in a tweet. In her rashness to undermine the government of PM Imran, Maryam Nawaz shared a video of Hajj pilgrims admonishing the government for the inconvenience in Hajj operations.

Assuming the video is of current Pakistani pilgrims, she censured PM Imran for Hajj pilgrims with the insufficient arrangement of facilities. Maryam Nawaz shared the video with a comment of ‘OH MY GOD!’, an emoji expressing her repentance for tormenting the pilgrims on a sacred journey.

Uzma Bukhari chanting “Go, Nawaz, Go”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari chanted “Go, Nawaz, Go” by mistake while protesting outside the Punjab Assembly against the current government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A video circulating on social media shows Uzma Bukhari vehemently protesting against the current government.

Uzma Bukhari by mistake chanted “Go, Nawaz, Go”, however, was unable to complete the slogan after she was interrupted by fellow PML-N protestors. She could be seen smiling out of embarrassment once interrupted by fellow female colleagues. Similar incident was also witness during Azadi March when JUI-F General Secretary Ataul Haq Darvesh chanted “Go, Nawaz, Go”.