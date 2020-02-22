World yet to fully grasp gravity of Kashmir situation: AJK President
ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (DNA): Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and
Kashmir has said that the world is yet to fully grasp the gravity of the
situation in South Asia springing from the Kashmir dispute between India
and Pakistan.
The AJK President informed that we need to do more, to
make the Kashmir dispute more internationalized and to raise more
consciousness as there is a severe lockdown in place and the entire
territory of Jammu and Kashmir is under siege. The international
community, particularly the powerful states of the world need to step
forward and they should take the side of the oppressed Kashmiris, he
said.
President Masood Khan said that India has already declared war against
Pakistan by acting against the people in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He
said that Pakistan, its Armed Forces and the nation of Pakistan are
ready to respond to any misadventure by India but they are demonstrating
restraint and responsibility.
“We are in a state of war but we cannot wantonly plunge into a nuclear
war, as it would be an apocalypse for the entire world and not just for
South Asia. According to the estimates given by scientists, 130 million
people would be killed instantly, and 2.5 billion people all around the
world would be affected directly or indirectly by radiation and nuclear
fallout. And that could mean failed crops that could lead to a global
recession and mass migration of people”, warned Masood Khan.
Terming the United Nations Security Council’s inactivity and complacency
as a dereliction of responsibility on the part of the international
institution, the President said that powerful nations of the world are
not stepping forward because of realpolitik, economic linkages, and
state and strategic interests.
Citing the August 5 and October 31 moves by India as illegal and
illicit, President Masood Khan said that they (India) issued fake maps
and in which they showed Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as
part of the Indian territory. Referring to the status of
Gilgit-Baltistan, the President said that they should be given all of
their constitutional rights but at the same time, such steps should not
affect Pakistan’s principle position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.=DNA
