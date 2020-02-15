World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling gets underway in Baku

BAKU, FEB 15 — The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling has today started in Baku.

150 gymnasts from 30 countries are contesting medals at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The event will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The qualifications will take place on the first day of the competitions and will be followed by finals next day. The traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts with the highest execution score in the tournament.

Azerbaijan’s hopes are pinned on Seljan Magsudova and Farid Mustafayev.