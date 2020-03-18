Wisdom of World’s Leaders in saying “NO” to Covid-19 + Sanctions

By Mohammad Ali Hossaini

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Experience has proved that on time cooperation for preventing proliferation of a crisis are both logic and an issue of public interest.

Today, the world is witnessing infection of increasing number of people to a scourge called COVID-19. Any inattention by the world leaders to this scourge will lead to a greater and more expansion of the virus even to their own people; the subject that will cause their future responsibility.

Regarding the global aspect and depth of the catastrophe, the leaders’ responsibility is not just an internal one and its external aspects can be even more important. The leaders cannot immune their nations just by closing their own borders and be ignorant to the other countries. It is absolutely needed to take a holistic measure.

Today, Iran is badly plagued with COVID-19. The level and dimension of virus expansion in Iran which privileges one of the highest health standards in the world is something quite considerable. Despite the torturous efforts of medical teams, Iranians still suffer a very high death toll of the disease. The main reason of this situation is unilateral coercive measures and unfair sanctions that hamper Iranian access to medical requirements. Neither international humanitarian norms nor recent international judiciary verdicts supports such brutal sanctions. The continuation of this situation will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and needs the immediate reaction of the global and especially neighboring countries’ leaders. Any inaction or passive stance of the others towards these opportunistic unfair sanctions will bring the future responsibility of world leaders. Eradication of the virus needs a global and collective endeavor and there is no guarantee for other countries to immune itself form the situation. Quoting from Iranian grate poet Saadi Shirazi:

Human beings are members of a whole,

In creation of one essence and soul.

If one member is afflicted with pain,

Other members uneasy will remain.

If you’ve no sympathy for human pain,

The name of human you cannot retain!

In this regard, we appreciate the recent call of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for lifting sanctions against Iran and we thank his wisdom in understanding the importance of virus control over political rivalries.

May Allah protect all of us