Winning candidates eye a bright future for Azerbaijan

BAKU, FEB 10 (DNA) The four candidates who won their seats in the recently held parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan said on Monday they were eying a bright and prospective future for their country for majority of the candidates who secured seats in the elections happened to be the youths.

They hoped the new parliament will for sure work for the betterment of the people of the country adding the new parliament is expected to carry forward the reforms agenda with a view to extending all basic necessities of life to all and sundry.

These candidates expressed these views while addressing a press conference. Representatives of Pakistani media also attended the press conference.

Soltan Khan an independent candidate from Sabirabad said he would try to live up to the expectations of his electorates adding his prime focus shall be on improving the healthcare and education systems in his respective region.

He said Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev was doing quite well adding he had no intentions to join the ruling or any other party.

“I have won the elections as an independent candidate and I shall try to serve people of my region in my capacity of an independent candidate”, he added.

Nurlan the female candidate who defeated her all male rivals in the elections said she genuinely wanted to work for the welfare of her people by improving their living standard and education system.

She said by profession she was a lawyer and had served in various institutions such as European Commission.

“I also won as an independent candidate however I fully support the reform process in the country and would try to play her role in order to make the process a complete success”, she added.

She said being a female, empowerment of women of her area shall be at the top of her agenda adding education was the crucial area she would like to focus on.

Other two candidates hailing from the ruling new Azerbaijan party supported the reform process and assured that once implemented, fate of people shall be changed altogether.

They said present government under President Ilham Aliyev was fully alive to problems faced by people and assured an early resolution of these problems.

They also expressed satisfaction over the turnout adding they were encouraged to see a large number of people flocking to polling stations to cast their votes despite harsh weather conditions.

They all assured they will represent people of their respective constituencies forcefully in the parliament.=DNA

