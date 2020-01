His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has promised to follow the footsteps of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.His Majesty Sultan Haitham was addressing the Council of Oman on Saturday.

He also affirmed the principles established by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in the peaceful coexistence between nations.

His Majesty also stressed the work on achieving economic integration and improving the lives of citizens.