Wheat sacks worth millions stolen from govt’s warehouse in Shikarpur

KARACHI, FEB 28 (DNA) – A team of anti-corruption unit seized records of a government warehouse in Sindh’s Shikarpur after finding theft of thousands of wheat sacks worth over Rs250 million.

The anti-corruption authorities have exposed a wheat theft scandal as thousands of sacks were vanished from a warehouse of Sindh’s Food Department in Shikarpur over alleged misappropriation by some influential persons.

Sources revealed that the theft has been traced during a raid where the officials matched the records provided in the government’s statistics and the entries of warehouse. The staff members of the provincial food department allegedly stole wheat world over Rs250 million.

The raid was conducted by an anti-corruption team under the supervision of a magistrate and also seized records of the government warehouse. Sources added that the suspected officer of the provincial food department is absconding.

Earlier in January, unidentified men had looted a government godown filled with wheat bags in tehsil Nasirabad of Qambar Shahdadkot district as flour-crisis intensify in the Sindh province.

According to the in charge of the food centre, several sacks of wheat were stolen from unidentified intruders. The thieves had entered the warehouse after breaking warehouse the looked gates and escaped easily taking away with them wheat sacks.

“The warehouse was sealed by the [National Accountability Bureau] NAB Sukkur authorities over irregularities found in the distribution of the wheat from it,” he said. = DNA

