Week long Heliski expedition concludes  

SHOGRAN, FEB 22 (DNA) – A week long Heliski expedition, joint venture of Afiniti & ISPR culminated at Shogran. More than sixty foreign skiers including high level foreign dignitaries from different countries were part of the expedition to promote tourism & explore immense potential of Pakistan’s snow clad mountains for adventure sports.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA.

Earlier, on arrival, the group interacted with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) .

The expedition members also visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate where DG ISPR briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports & tourism as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.=DNA

