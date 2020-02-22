Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Week long Heliski expedition concludes  

| February 22, 2020
3

SHOGRAN, FEB 22 (DNA) – A week long Heliski expedition, joint venture of Afiniti & ISPR culminated at Shogran. More than sixty foreign skiers including high level foreign dignitaries from different countries were part of the expedition to promote tourism & explore immense potential of Pakistan’s snow clad mountains for adventure sports.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA.

Earlier, on arrival, the group interacted with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) .

The expedition members also visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate  where DG ISPR briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports & tourism as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.=DNA

=======

 

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

3

Turkish Pegasus Airlines to commence operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA) – Turkish private airline company Pegasus on Saturday announced plans toRead More

3

Week long Heliski expedition concludes  

SHOGRAN, FEB 22 (DNA) – A week long Heliski expedition, joint venture of Afiniti &Read More

  • PBC demands Farogh Naseem’s resignation as law minister

  • NAB to oppose over 100 graft suspects’ relief applications under new ordinance

  • A 10 day Culinary Art Turkish Food Festival begins at Serena Hotel

  • Army capable of thwarting all threats to Pakistan: COAS

  • FATF satisfied with Pakistan’s measures to exit grey list

  • Sindh CM vows to provide alternative places to affectees of KCR

  • Rs 2 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched soon: CM Buzdar

  • Asad expresses satisfaction at overall delivery of CPEC projects

    • Comments are Closed