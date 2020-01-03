War in already volatile region is in no one’s interest: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, JAN 03 (DNA) – Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari reacted to the killing of Iran’s military commander in a US attack on Friday, and said that the death of Qasem Soleimani will damage the regional peace.

She took to Twitter and expressed that the war in an already unstable region is of no interest to anyone. She added that the US attack was regarded as an act of war by Iran.

Shireen Mazari further said that the death of Suleimani has accelerated the military power in the region.

“Brinkmanship is a dangerous strategy for everyone,” she asserted, adding that the United Nations Security Council should play its part to de-escalate the tension in the region.=DNA

