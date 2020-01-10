Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Vice Chief of Defence Forces of Australia meets COAS Gen. Qamar Bajwa

| January 10, 2020
000

RAWALPINDI, JAN 10 (DNA) – Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Australia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed. COAS reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Force for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia.

Visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace & stability in the region and thanked COAS for sentiments towards Australia.=DNA

