Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Turkey today

| February 19, 2020
Tashkent , FEB 19 –  President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is to visit the Republic of Turkey on February 19-20 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In accordance with the schedule, Ankara will host the highest-level meeting and the first session of the bilateral Strategic Cooperation Council chaired by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkey.

The current state and prospects of interaction in the political, trade, economic, investment, financial, transport and communication, educational, cultural and humanitarian fields and other priority areas are expected to be discussed during the talks. The Presidents will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

The head of our state will also meet with leaders of major Turkish companies, take part in the opening ceremony of the Presidential Library of the Republic of Turkey.

