Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosts Mike Pompeo

TASHKENT, MAR 4 – President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev yesterday hosted the visiting U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Richard Pompeo.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted with deep satisfaction the dynamic upward trend in the Uzbek-American ties, which in recent years have become stable, systemic and are based on trust.

He noted that the two countries have established constructive political dialogue, including on the regional and international agenda and expanded cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, technological, financial, agricultural, energy, educational, human rights and cultural-humanitarian fields.

Over the past few years, the two-way trade has doubled. The total US surpassed US$ 1 billion.

Branch of Webster University was opened last year.

The Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo expressed gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome and conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President Donald Trump.

He reiterated the firm commitment of the United States to the continued support of Uzbekistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Michael Pompeo commended the effectiveness of the ongoing democratic and economic reforms initiated by the President of Uzbekistan.

He also noted that the sustainable development of Uzbekistan forms a solid foundation for deepening bilateral relations.

The parties paid special attention to issues on the regional agenda. The Secretary of State congratulated on the successful organization and holding of the C5+1 meeting in Tashkent earlier.

He emphasized that, thanks to the policy of the Uzbek leader, great progress has been made in creating an atmosphere of trust, partnership and good neighborliness in the region. The fruitful outcomes of the second Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held in the capital of our country in November last year, were especially noted.

In the field of the economic dimension, specific agreements have been reached on mutual support for expanding the presence of leading American companies in the Uzbek market.

He emphasized that the America was ready to provide comprehensive assistance for Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

The parties exchange views on the issues of promoting the peace process in Afghanistan, and its involving in regional cooperation.

Michael Pompeo supported Uzbekistan’s active efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability, promoting concrete infrastructure projects for the socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed mutual commitment to comprehensively enhance the strategic partnership ties and practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States of America.