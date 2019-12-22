Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Uzbek leader attends the informal CIS Summit

| December 22, 2019
ashkent, Uzbekistan (DNA) — On 20 December, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the informal Meeting of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, in Saint Petersburg.

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The leaders of the two countries had a conversation, during which they discussed the prospects of bilateral relations and regional cooperation, issues of international agenda.

The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan also attended the informal CIS Summit.

Current issues of multilateral cooperation, including priority areas of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the Commonwealth in 2020 were considered.

Thereupon, the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Saint Petersburg has ended. The Head of the state has departed for Tashkent.

 

