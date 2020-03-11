Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Uzbek envoy expresses condolences to family of martyred PAF Pilot

| March 11, 2020
ee

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 (DNA) – Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Furqat Sidikov has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of the precious life of Wing Commander Noman Akram, pilot of the Pakistan Air Force, martyred in an aircraft crash on Wednesday morning in Islamabad while rehearsing for the upcoming March 23rd parade.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan said, “I am deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and pray for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss with patience”.

The Ambassador conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul..=DNA

============

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

3 (1)

Govt to introduce Pakistan’s first-ever NTC Policy soon:  Dr Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 (DNA) – Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination DrRead More

ee

Uzbek envoy expresses condolences to family of martyred PAF Pilot

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 (DNA) – Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Furqat Sidikov has expressed deepRead More

  • Afghans to be masters of their fate; beware of spoilers: experts say

  • Ambassador of Japan condoles to family of martyred pilot

  • British HC pays homage to Pakistan’s women parliamentarians

  • Kazakh ambassador participates in Al Farabi conference

  • Art work of Saudi female artists displayed at national art gallery

  • Palestine envoy for deeper business ties between two countries

  • International Women’s Day celebrated at Serena

  • Azerbaijan ambassador hosts reception to celebrate Novruz

    • Comments are Closed