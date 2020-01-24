Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Uzbek embassy staff, citizens listen to President speech

| January 24, 2020
83017817_627780464643878_2242336896925564928_n

ISLAMABAD Today, the embassy of uzbekistan in Pakistan gathered staff of diplomatic and fellow citizens living in that country to watch the live broadcast of the message of the president of the republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev oliy majlis of the republic of Uzbekistan.

