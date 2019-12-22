Uzbek elections: Voting process begins at Uzbekistan Embassy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 22 (DNA) – In the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad from 8 a.m., the voting process has begun with the participation of citizens of our republic permanently residing in Pakistan.

In the 22nd polling station, created at the Embassy, active participation of citizens of Uzbekistan in exercise of their constitutional rights has been shown. In particular, citizens showed great interest in the voting process itself and the programs of 5 candidates from 5 political parties of Uzbekistan.

As a sign of the exercise of their constitutional rights, the citizens of Uzbekistan were provided with symbolic badges specially prepared by the Embassy with the inscription “New Uzbekistan – new elections”. This product has been handed over to each voting participant, as well as to members of their family.

Especially for citizens of Uzbekistan, the embassy organized a festive pilaf, incl. other dishes of national cuisine (samsa, manti, shurpa, sweets), which is very positively received among our compatriots.

Along with this, for the citizens of our country who visited the Embassy to vote with their children, a modern playground was organized with various outdoor objects of entertainment.

The voting process at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan has gained a festive character and continues in a positive direction.

Voting at the Embassy, i.e. at polling station No. 22, continues. The facts of violation of the process are not fixed.=DNA

===================