Uzbek ambassador visits think-tank CGSS

ISLAMBAD, JAN 21 (DNA) – Furqat .A.Sidikov- Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Tuesday visited Center for Global & Strategic Studies.

He was welcomed by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (Retd) – President CGSS who acknowledged the smooth execution of the electoral process in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, it was discussed that in year 2020 a large number of new initiatives regarding cooperation will be started between both the countries including students exchange programs, cultural and linguistic programs.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur (Retd) – Executive Director, CGSS briefed about the new initiatives that CGSS will undertake in the year 2020 through which thePakistan-Uzbekistan relationship will also be promoted. It was also decided more Conferences/Seminars will also be organized.

Participants of the meeting included; Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal – Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS, Advocate Mian Abdul Rauf- Member Advisory Board CGSS, JasurSaidahmedove – First Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islamabad , Khushan TASHBAEV- Third Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islamabad and others.=DNA