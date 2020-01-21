Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Uzbek ambassador visits think-tank CGSS

| January 21, 2020
ISLAMBAD, JAN 21 (DNA) – Furqat .A.Sidikov- Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Tuesday visited Center for Global & Strategic Studies.

He was welcomed by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (Retd) – President CGSS who acknowledged the smooth execution of the electoral process in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, it was discussed that in year 2020 a large number of new initiatives regarding cooperation will be started between both the countries including students exchange programs, cultural and linguistic programs.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur (Retd) – Executive Director, CGSS briefed about the new initiatives that CGSS will undertake in the year 2020 through which thePakistan-Uzbekistan relationship will also be promoted. It was also decided more Conferences/Seminars will also be organized.ab34943c-6d02-47bd-adbd-ad12778ab6d9

Participants of the meeting included; Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal – Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS, Advocate Mian Abdul Rauf- Member Advisory Board CGSS, JasurSaidahmedove – First Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islamabad , Khushan TASHBAEV- Third Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islamabad and others.=DNA

3be42776-756b-407d-95c8-f7b25869f762

Uzbek ambassador visits think-tank CGSS

  ISLAMBAD, JAN 21 (DNA) – Furqat .A.Sidikov- Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan on

