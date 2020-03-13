USC to start ramzan package from April 15

ISLAMABAD, MAR 13 (DNA) – The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will start ‘Ramzan Relief Package’ from April 15 at all its outlet across the country.

Talking to a media on Friday, Managing Director of the Utility Stores Corporation, UmerLodhi, said under the package, subsidy will be given on nineteen essential commodities.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the management of all stores to ensure availability of essential daily use items during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The Managing Director said the Ramzan package would be applicable to sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, beverages and tetra pack milk. = DNA

