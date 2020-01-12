US State Dept expresses concerns over detentions, communication blackout in IoK

The US State Department on Saturday has expressed concerns over the arrests of political leaders and residents and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said, “We look forward to a return to normalcy in the valley.”

She also stated that US is closely following the trip of diplomats to Jammu & Kashmir.

It is to be mentioned here that Alice Wells will travel to Pakistan from January 19 to January 22.

Alice’s tour to Pakistan will be a part of her 10-day visit to the region. The US envoy will hold meetings with senior government officials to deliberate upon the matters of mutual and regional interests.

According to an official statement by US, Wells will also visit Sri Lanka and India before reaching Pakistan.