Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

US State Dept expresses concerns over detentions, communication blackout in IoK

| January 12, 2020
Screenshot_3

The US State Department on Saturday has expressed concerns over the arrests of political leaders and residents and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said, “We look forward to a return to normalcy in the valley.”

She also stated that US is closely following the trip of diplomats to Jammu & Kashmir.

It is to be mentioned here that Alice Wells will travel to Pakistan from January 19 to January 22.

Alice’s tour to Pakistan will be a part of her 10-day visit to the region. The US envoy will hold meetings with senior government officials to deliberate upon the matters of mutual and regional interests.

According to an official statement by US, Wells will also visit Sri Lanka and India before reaching Pakistan.

 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1964628-cdax-1556857558

CDA, Survey of Pakistan sign MoU to digitalize land record

ISLAMABAD, JAN 12 (DNA) –  In line with the vision of Prime Minister of PakistanRead More

Screenshot_4

Economic stabilisation has failed to bring growth: PM aide

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment AbdulRead More

  • US State Dept expresses concerns over detentions, communication blackout in IoK

  • Qureshi to leave for Iran today amid Mideast escalating tensions

  • Turkey lauds Pakistan’s effort in de-escalating US-Iran tensions

  • PM vows massive rail reforms for common man’s facilitation

  • President expresses condolence on death of Sultan Qaboos

  • Five pilots employed by PIA have not even passed Matric: CAA

  • Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian airliner

  • Qureshi telephones Iraqi, Bahraini counterparts over Mideast tensions

    • Comments are Closed