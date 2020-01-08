US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper phones COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, JAN 08 (DNA) Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa received telephone call from US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper on Wednesday.

Both leaders discussed ongoing security situation in the Middle East.The Secretary expressed that US doesn’t want to seek conflict, but will respond forcefully if necessary.

“We would like situation to de-escalate & shall support all initiatives which bring peace in the region.We call upon all concerned to avoid rhetoric in favour of diplomatic engagement. We all have worked a lot to bring peace in the region by fighting against terrorism”,COAS.

“We will continue to play our constructive part towards success of Afghan reconciliation process so that it doesn’t get derailed and region goes towards conflict resolution instead of new conflicts”, COAS.=DNA

