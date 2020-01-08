Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper phones COAS Gen. Bajwa

| January 8, 2020
0

RAWALPINDI, JAN 08 (DNA) Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa received telephone call from US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper on Wednesday.

Both leaders discussed ongoing security situation in the Middle East.The Secretary expressed that US doesn’t want to seek conflict, but will respond forcefully if necessary.

“We would like situation to de-escalate & shall support all initiatives which bring peace in the region.We call upon all concerned to avoid rhetoric in favour of diplomatic engagement. We all have worked a lot to bring peace in the region by fighting against terrorism”,COAS.

“We will continue to play our constructive part towards success of Afghan reconciliation process so that it doesn’t get derailed and region goes towards conflict resolution instead of new conflicts”, COAS.=DNA

===========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0000

Pakistan condolences over loss of precious lives in Ukrainian Airlines plane crash

ISLAMABAD, JAN 08 (DNA) – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran KhanRead More

00

Senate approves Services Act amendment bills

ISLAMABAD, JAN 08 (DNA) – The Senate of Pakistan has approved the Services Act amendment bills ArmyRead More

  • PM says Pakistan will not be part of ME conflict

  • US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper phones COAS Gen. Bajwa

  • LHC fixes Maryam Nawaz ECL case for hearing

  • Faisal Javed urges opposition to maintain constructive attitude in parliament

  • US-Iran tussle may have spill over impact : CGSS round -table

  • Pakistani passport slips further in ranking, now fourth-worst for international travel

  • Pakistan reiterates to support Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination

  • Nation united to protect national interest: Dr Firdous

    • Comments are Closed