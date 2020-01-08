US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper phones COAS Gen. Bajwa
RAWALPINDI, JAN 08 (DNA) Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa received telephone call from US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper on Wednesday.
Both leaders discussed ongoing security situation in the Middle East.The Secretary expressed that US doesn’t want to seek conflict, but will respond forcefully if necessary.
“We would like situation to de-escalate & shall support all initiatives which bring peace in the region.We call upon all concerned to avoid rhetoric in favour of diplomatic engagement. We all have worked a lot to bring peace in the region by fighting against terrorism”,COAS.
“We will continue to play our constructive part towards success of Afghan reconciliation process so that it doesn’t get derailed and region goes towards conflict resolution instead of new conflicts”, COAS.=DNA
===========
Related News
Pakistan condolences over loss of precious lives in Ukrainian Airlines plane crash
ISLAMABAD, JAN 08 (DNA) – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran KhanRead More
Senate approves Services Act amendment bills
ISLAMABAD, JAN 08 (DNA) – The Senate of Pakistan has approved the Services Act amendment bills ArmyRead More
Comments are Closed