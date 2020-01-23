US President expresses willingness to visit Pakistan: FM
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned that deterioration of situation in occupied Kashmir or a conflict in South Asia will leave negative impact on the regional economy.
In a statement on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively and forcefully presented its stance on important matters.
He said US President Donald Trump has expressed willingness to visit Pakistan. He said the US President considers Pakistan an important country and he wants to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.
