US Envoy Khalilzad, FM Qureshi discuss US-Taliban peace agreement
DOHA, FEB 29 (DNA) : US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Doha on Saturday.
Zalmay Khalilzad apprised the Foreign Minister of the latest situation regarding peace agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban.
Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan hopes for intra-Afghan dialogue after today’s deal. He said Afghanistan will be required assistance of the international community for reconciliation and rehabilitation.
The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue its efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.
