Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

US dollar gains 40 paisa against rupee in interbank market

| April 8, 2020
Untitled-8

KARACHI, APR 08 (DNA) – The US dollar Wednesday gained 40 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market to trade at Rs 168.30.

 

The Pakistani currency has depreciated by over 5.4 percent since lockdown due to novel coronavirus against the greenback which has surged by more than Rs 9.6 in last 18 days. Let it be known that the US dollar had on March 20, 2020 closed at 158.67 rupees. = DNA

============================

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled-8

US dollar gains 40 paisa against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI, APR 08 (DNA) – The US dollar Wednesday gained 40 paisa against the PakistaniRead More

Untitled-8

PSX launches surveillance system pilot version

KARACHI, APR 08 (DNA) – Pakistan Stock Exchange integrated and successfully completed the pilot runRead More

  • Farmers to be facilitate at wheat purchase centers: Minister

  • Economic Coordination Committee take many decisions

  • US Dollar hits all-time high against rupee in interbank market

  • 117 Punjab factories to resume operations with COVID-19 precautionary measures

  • Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mill stocks plummet after damning inquiry report

  • Trump threatens tariffs on oil imports to ‘protect’ U.S. energy workers

  • PIAF hails PM package, demands more cut in fuel rates

  • Oil price barrels ahead as OPEC flags meeting

    • Comments are Closed