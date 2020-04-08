US dollar gains 40 paisa against rupee in interbank market
KARACHI, APR 08 (DNA) – The US dollar Wednesday gained 40 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market to trade at Rs 168.30.
The Pakistani currency has depreciated by over 5.4 percent since lockdown due to novel coronavirus against the greenback which has surged by more than Rs 9.6 in last 18 days. Let it be known that the US dollar had on March 20, 2020 closed at 158.67 rupees. = DNA
