UNSC, international community not playing due role in Kashmir issue: Dr Firdous

| January 5, 2020
Screenshot_2

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has pressed upon the United Nations and international community to fulfil their promise of granting right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

In a series of tweets on Right to Self-determination Day of people of Jammu and Kashmir, the special assistant said 71 years have been passed when UN Security Council passed a resolution giving oppressed Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

She said the persistence, courage and sacrifice with which the Kashmiris are sticking to their right is a testimony to the fact that they will succeed in and the enemy will fail.

