Union of OIC News Agencies portal highlights ongoing successful reforms in Azerbaijan

BAKU, JAN 14 – Union of OIC News Agencies’ (OIC-UNA) portal has published an article highlighting the successful implementation of ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership.

The author citing Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, OANA Vice-President Aslan Aslanov‘s article headlined “Ilham Aliyev. Reformer President feeling the people’s pulse” provides extensive analysis of the successes achieved in the country under President Ilham Aliyev`s leadership.

The article draws the reader’s attention to the importance of transnational energy and transport projects implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan.

“Today, the world knows and accepts Ilham Aliyev as a reformer president. The Doing Business-2020 report of the World Bank ranks Azerbaijan among top 20 reforming countries. The report of the Davos World Economic Forum ranks the country 10th in terms of long-term government strategy and fifth in terms of focus on reform. And all of this is the result of the successful and forward-looking policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev,” the article says.

The UNA, which brings together 57 news agencies from the Islamic world, was established in 1972 with the aim of highlighting and defending the issues of the Muslim World, informing the world community about the challenges facing the Islamic world. It disseminates daily news bulletins in Arabic, English and French languages. AZERTAC is one of the 12 members of the Executive Council of the Union.