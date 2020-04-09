Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UNHCR delivers housing units to support quarantine facilities in Balochistan

| April 9, 2020
QUETTA, APR 9 (DNA) – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has delivered large Rubb halls and housing units to the Balochistan Government to support quarantine facilities.

UNHCR has provided 14 self-standing and durable housing units to the provincial Health Department. These have been set up at the Balochistan Institute of Nephrology.

The large Rubb Halls that were delivered to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Balochistan are expected to accommodate a number of suspected COVID-19 patients. Previously, UNHCR had also donated five fully equipped ambulances to the Balochistan Government.

“Such support and assistance will help strengthen the Provincial Government’s efforts to effectively respond to the current pandemic,” said the Head of UNHCR’s Sub-Office in Quetta, Mr. Zephania Amuiri on Thursday.

The Director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Balochistan, Mr. Faisal Naseem, recognized UNHCR’s support at every crucial juncture, adding that these Rubb halls will be utilized in different areas of the province.

Previously, UNHCR also has distributed medical supplies, personal protective equipment and sanitation products, such as sanitary clothes, soap and disinfectants, and other relief items to rural health facilities in support of refugees and their host communities in Pakistan. UNHCR and its partners are also reaching out to refugee communities to disseminate critical public health information on COVID-19.=DNA

