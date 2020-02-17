UN SECRETARY GENERAL CALLS ON GEN BAJWA

Rawalpindi, 17 February 2020: Mr Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary General called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghan Refugees issue, Afghan Reconciliation Process and Kashmir dispute were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan is committed and determined to achieve “a stable, peaceful & normalized Pakistan”.

Visiting dignitary said that there is a need to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions & extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism. He thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir and commended improved security situation in Pakistan and positive efforts towards regional peace and stability.