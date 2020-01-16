Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UN says deeply saddened over the loss of human lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA) – The Resident and Humanitarian coordinator, Mr. Knut Ostby and the United Nations Country Team in Pakistan are deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives resulting from the heavy snow and rainfall in Baluchistan and the avalanches in the Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PAK), Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Mr. Ostby says, “I send my condolences to the people and government of Pakistan for the painful loss the nation has sustained over the last weekend where tens of children, men and women lost their lives due to the harsh weather conditions and avalanches”.

“I commend the National rescue teams for a very well done job saving the lives of hundreds of people affected by the same conditions.  I send my sincere wishes to the wounded for a swift and full recovery as well,” he added.

“As the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, my teams and I are in constant meeting and are coordinating with the authorities on the ground, and the NDMA in Islamabad to find the best way forward to providing the people with the shelter and food they need to pass through this unprecedented snow fall,” he said in a statement.

He said the UN is discussing with the authorities and donors the need to mobilize additional resources to support the humanitarian aid to those in need, adding “We shall act tirelessly to ensure support is provided timely.” = DNA

