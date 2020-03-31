Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Umar urges people not to worry about food items

| March 31, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAR 31 – Planning Minister Asad Umar urged on Tuesday the masses not to worry about the availability of food items in the country.

Umar was briefing the media in Islamabad. His statement came as the country continued to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

He said there was no shortage of flour in the country. The government would ensure supply of food to far-flung areas, the minister said.

“The effectiveness of the lockdown cannot be denied, but taking rash decisions would be counterproductive,” Umar said.

He said the government would provide relief goods to 12 million families across the country.

The country would have the capacity to conduct 900,000 tests for the coronavirus in the next two weeks, according to the minister

The National Disaster Management Authority was providing protective gear to health officials, he said.

