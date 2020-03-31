Umar Akmal has destiny in his hands, says coach Misbah
LAHORE, MAR 31 – Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket if he wants to revive his derailed career.
Regarded as hugely talented, the 29-year-old Umar could face up to a lifetime ban after he was charged for not reporting match fixing offers, which led to his suspension in February.
The Pakistan Cricket Board charged him under their anti-corruption code. His 14-day deadline to reply ends later Tuesday.
Head coach Misbah said Umar has to decide his own fate.
“You and I can’t do anything,” Misbah told media.
“Umar has to decide himself, show discipline and focus on his cricket.”
“He has to take a decision whether he wants to remain like this… He has shown good performances but needs to improve his fitness, discipline and commitment.”
Umar started his career with a bang, scoring a century on his debut in New Zealand in 2009, but frequent disciplinary problems cost him a place on the national side.
He was also charged and arrested after a scuffle with a traffic warden in 2014.
Three years later he was sent back from England for being unfit.
