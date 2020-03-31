Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Umar Akmal has destiny in his hands, says coach Misbah

| March 31, 2020
0

LAHORE, MAR 31 – Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket if he wants to revive his derailed career.

Regarded as hugely talented, the 29-year-old Umar could face up to a lifetime ban after he was charged for not reporting match fixing offers, which led to his suspension in February.

The Pakistan Cricket Board charged him under their anti-corruption code. His 14-day deadline to reply ends later Tuesday.

Head coach Misbah said Umar has to decide his own fate.

“You and I can’t do anything,” Misbah told media.

“Umar has to decide himself, show discipline and focus on his cricket.”

“He has to take a decision whether he wants to remain like this… He has shown good performances but needs to improve his fitness, discipline and commitment.”

Umar started his career with a bang, scoring a century on his debut in New Zealand in 2009, but frequent disciplinary problems cost him a place on the national side.

He was also charged and arrested after a scuffle with a traffic warden in 2014.

Three years later he was sent back from England for being unfit.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Umar Akmal has destiny in his hands, says coach Misbah

LAHORE, MAR 31 – Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar AkmalRead More

3

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (DNA): It is unfortunate but it was unavoidable. Tokyo 2020 Olympics &Read More

  • Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup called off due to coronavirus

  • Ramiz Raja urges Haider Ali to develop consistency

  • PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

  • Chinese football star Wu Lei has coronavirus in Spain

  • PCB confirms COVID-19 tests of PSL players are negative

  • PCB postpones PSL semi-finals, final due to coronavirus

  • Pakistan-Bangladesh series postponed due to coronavirus

  • Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad

    • Comments are Closed