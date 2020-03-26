Ulema from all schools of thought urge praying at home

LAHORE, MAR 26 (DNA) – In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country and fears of it spreading further, religious scholars from all schools of thought have urged people across the country to stay inside their houses and pray from home.

This announcement was made after a meeting of over 20 religious scholars with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. After the meeting, both sides advised people to exercise self isolation as a precaution against the virus.

The meeting was attended by Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Professor Sajid Mir, Mufti Ashiq hussain, Dr Raghib Naeemi, Maulana Hafiz Abdul Rahim among others.

The Ulema said that saving one life is equal to saving entire humanity therefore ensuring the safety of one’s life by staying at home should be the top priority. They advised people to pray at their homes and stay safe from the virus.

On this occasion, the Governor lauded the role of Ulema in educating the masses and helping protect them from the deadly pandemic. = DNA

=======================