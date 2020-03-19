Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UAE suspends labour permits of all types

| March 19, 2020
download (2)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (DNA) : The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits including for drivers and domestic workers to control spread of COVID-19.

UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the move was taken in coordination with National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority as part of precautionary measures.

The decision exempts intra-corporate transfer and EXPO 2020 permits.

Earlier, the UAE announced suspension of issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports effective March 19.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (2)

UAE suspends labour permits of all types

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (DNA) : The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended the issuance ofRead More

download

Over 200,000 people infected by coronavirus worldwide

More than 200,000 people worldwide have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to aRead More

  • Masood urges India to allow Int’l health experts to deal corona menace in IOJK 

  • Wisdom of World’s Leaders in saying “NO” to Covid-19 + Sanctions

  • COVID-19 cases in Taiwan reach 100

  • Panic buying forces British supermarkets to impose limits

  • China reports just one new domestic virus infection

  • First person injected with trial coronavirus vaccine in seattle

  • India has 526 reported cases of Covid-19 and 27 related deaths

  • UNHCR suspends Afghan refugees’ repatriation over COVID-19

    • Comments are Closed