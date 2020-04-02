UAE govt sends medical supplies to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, APR 2 (DNA) – To show solidarity and brotherhood with Pakistan the government of United Arab Emirates has sent first consignment of medical supplies to Pakistan to help government effectively deal with the deadly COVID 19 disease.

The medical supplies arrived in Pakistan on Thursday and were immediately handed over the Pakistani authorities. The officials of UAE handed over medical supplies to Pakistani officials.

It is learnt that the UAE is expected to send more supplies in the coming days. Pakistan and UAE are time tested friends and have proved this friendship during difficult times.

UAE support even in the past has been forthcoming whenever Pakistan needed that. During the deadly earthquake and floods UAE supported wholeheartedly.

Meanwhile, relatives of Pakistanis who are living in UAE and other Gulf countries have demanded of the government of Pakistan and UAE govt to help facilitate their early return

Pakistan is resuming international flights on selected routes. People living in Gulf states hope that they will also be considered for their return to Pakistan.

The UAE and Saudi Arabian governments, according to sources, have been providing all possible medical facilities to those suffering from this disease.

The Saudi King recently announced to provide free of charge medical services to all patients regardless of their nationalities.=DNA

==========