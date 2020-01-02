Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan

| January 2, 2020
ISLAMABAD  – Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday has arrived in Islamabad on one-day official visit.

The high-level UAE delegation was received by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan at the airport.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, the crown prince will have a one-on-one meeting with the PM followed by a luncheon.

Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE is reflective of the importance that the two countries attach to their fraternal ties.

The visit also illustrates the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

It is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. UAE hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.

The visit of Crown Prince will contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.

