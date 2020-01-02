UAE Crown Prince departs after day-long visit of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Crown Prince of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday departed after completing a one day visit of Pakistan.

Prime Minster Imran Khan and Crown Prince held one-on-one meeting and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests and cooperation in different fields.

This visit marks Sheikh Mohamed’s first official foreign visit in 2020. Earlier, UAE crown prince had last visited Pakistan on January 6 in 2019.

Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE is reflective of the importance that the two countries attach to their fraternal ties.

The visit also illustrates the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

It is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. UAE hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.

A week before Crown Prince’s visit, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Vice Chairman of the Supreme National Committee of the Year of Tolerance, met with PM Imran Khan and President to discuss issues of bilateral interest and possibilities to further strengthen existing bilateral engagements at all levels and fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

Last week Saudi Foreign Minister visited Pakistan and held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President and conveyed the Saudi leadership’s deep appreciation for the role played by Pakistan in maintaining regional peace and stability. Adding that Saudi Arabia was committed to a strong, prosperous and successful Pakistan, he reaffirmed the commitment of Saudi leadership in cementing ties with Pakistan in all fields.