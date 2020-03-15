UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights
DUBAI, Mar 15 (DNA): The United Arab Emirates has announced cancelling
and rerouting their flights from Pakistan’s smaller cities after
Islamabad put restriction on international flights due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
Pakistan government has announced that all international flights will
operate only from three airports – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad – from
Sunday.
According to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s website, currently 12
airports are used for international flights. It said international
flights from Peshawar, Gwadar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Bahawalpur,
Sukkur and Multan have been halted from Sunday.
“From March 15 to March 31, flights to and from Sialkot will be
re-routed through Lahore, and flights to and from Peshawar will be
rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their
own way to rerouted airports and will receive an e-mail with their
rebooking details,” the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement.
Budget carrier flydubai also announced that that it will be rerouting
its flights from Sialkot, Faisalabad Multan and Quetta.
“Flights to and from Sialkot will be rerouted to Islamabad from March 14
to March 17.While flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan will be
rerouted to Islamabad from March 15 to 17. Flights to and from Quetta on
March 16 and 17 have been cancelled and passengers will be rebooked on
the Karachi flights,” flydubai said in an update on its website.
While flights to and from Karachi will continue to operate to schedule.
On Saturday Earlier, all international flights scheduled to land at
Peshawar would be diverted to Islamabad airports while flights bound to
Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad would be redirected to Lahore and
Islamabad airports. While Quetta flights were redirected to Karachi. All
domestic flights remain operational as per schedule.
Moreover, many other countries have also announced restrictions on
flights and passengers to combat Covid-19. DNA
