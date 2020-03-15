UAE airlines cancel, reroute Pakistan flights

DUBAI, Mar 15 (DNA): The United Arab Emirates has announced cancelling

and rerouting their flights from Pakistan’s smaller cities after

Islamabad put restriction on international flights due to the

coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan government has announced that all international flights will

operate only from three airports – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad – from

Sunday.

According to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s website, currently 12

airports are used for international flights. It said international

flights from Peshawar, Gwadar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Bahawalpur,

Sukkur and Multan have been halted from Sunday.

“From March 15 to March 31, flights to and from Sialkot will be

re-routed through Lahore, and flights to and from Peshawar will be

rerouted through Islamabad. Affected customers will need to make their

own way to rerouted airports and will receive an e-mail with their

rebooking details,” the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement.

Budget carrier flydubai also announced that that it will be rerouting

its flights from Sialkot, Faisalabad Multan and Quetta.

“Flights to and from Sialkot will be rerouted to Islamabad from March 14

to March 17.While flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan will be

rerouted to Islamabad from March 15 to 17. Flights to and from Quetta on

March 16 and 17 have been cancelled and passengers will be rebooked on

the Karachi flights,” flydubai said in an update on its website.

While flights to and from Karachi will continue to operate to schedule.

On Saturday Earlier, all international flights scheduled to land at

Peshawar would be diverted to Islamabad airports while flights bound to

Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad would be redirected to Lahore and

Islamabad airports. While Quetta flights were redirected to Karachi. All

domestic flights remain operational as per schedule.

Moreover, many other countries have also announced restrictions on

flights and passengers to combat Covid-19. DNA