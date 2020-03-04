U.S. diplomat says there has to be diplomatic solution to Karabakh conflict

WASHINGTON, – U.S. Ambassador to OSCE James Gilmore has said that there has to be diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He was speaking during a special briefing on Monday.

U.S. diplomat said, there is a process in place, a group that – a Minsk Group that is trying to find some answers and solutions into this.

He said I have met with both the ambassadors from Azerbaijan and the ambassadors from Armenia, each of whom have talked to me about – separately about this conflict and how they see it in the big picture of both of their respective countries,” he said.

The diplomat noted that the U.S. has taken the position that there just simply is not going to be a military solution to this.

“So there has to be a diplomatic solution. The Minsk Group is represented by Russia, the United States, and France. I have met with them previously.

I think we’ll meet with them again. But as long as they continue to be engaged in a diplomatic conversation, at least we’re not seeing a further shooting conflict there.

And so our position is to keep it steady, to keep the sides talking, and to see if we can’t find a diplomatic solution, not a military one,” he added.