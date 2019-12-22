Two Pak Navy ships arrive at S African port under diplomatic mission

KARACHI – Two ships of Pakistan Navy have arrived at South Africa port Simons town under the country s naval diplomatic mission.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the Mission Commander held important meetings with South African officials and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of maritime cooperation.

He also apprised the South African authorities about Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and its disputed status as per UN resolutions.

South African authorities praised Pakistan s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the role of the Pakistan Navy for maritime security in the region.