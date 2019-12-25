Turkish president pays surprise visit to Tunisia over Libyan issue
TUNIS, Dec 25 (DNA): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived
Wednesday morning to Tunisia in a surprise visit to meet with his
Tunisian counterpart Kaies Saied.
“The Libyan issue will be at the top of the agenda for this surprise
visit, in addition to bilateral discussions on major investment
projects,” said Rachida Ennaifer, adviser to the Tunisian presidency in
charge of communication.
According to the presidency, the Turkish president was welcomed by Saied
at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in the Tunisian capital, who was
accompanied by his foreign and defense ministers, as well as his
intelligence chief.
It is worth noting that Saied received on Monday representatives of
Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council, discussing possibilities of
launching an initiative to resolve the Libyan crisis.
Erdogan is the first president to visit Tunisia since Tunisia’s
presidential election held in October. DNA
