Turkish president pays surprise visit to Tunisia over Libyan issue

TUNIS, Dec 25 (DNA): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived

Wednesday morning to Tunisia in a surprise visit to meet with his

Tunisian counterpart Kaies Saied.

“The Libyan issue will be at the top of the agenda for this surprise

visit, in addition to bilateral discussions on major investment

projects,” said Rachida Ennaifer, adviser to the Tunisian presidency in

charge of communication.

According to the presidency, the Turkish president was welcomed by Saied

at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in the Tunisian capital, who was

accompanied by his foreign and defense ministers, as well as his

intelligence chief.

It is worth noting that Saied received on Monday representatives of

Libyan Cities and Tribes Supreme Council, discussing possibilities of

launching an initiative to resolve the Libyan crisis.

Erdogan is the first president to visit Tunisia since Tunisia’s

presidential election held in October. DNA

========