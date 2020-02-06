Turkish President Erdogan to address NA session on Feb 14

ISLAMABAD, FEB 06 (DNA) : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to address the session of National Assembly (NA) on February 14 in Islamabad.

According to details, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has directed all the political parties to ensure attendance of their members in the session.

It is to be mentioned here that Turkish president will make his official visit to Pakistan from February 13 to February 14, 2020.

“H.E. Recep Tayab Erdogan, President of Turkey will be on an official visit to Pakistan from the 13-14 of February, 2020,” informed Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet.

The advisor told that the president will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen. He also requested the Pakistani business community who are interested in B2B with the delegates to contact with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).