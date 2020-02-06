Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkish President Erdogan to address NA session on Feb 14

| February 6, 2020
531355_29535225
ISLAMABAD, FEB 06 (DNA) :  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to address the session of National Assembly (NA) on February 14 in Islamabad.
According to details, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has directed all the political parties to ensure attendance of their members in the session.

It is to be mentioned here that Turkish president will make his official visit to Pakistan from February 13 to February 14, 2020.

“H.E. Recep Tayab Erdogan, President of Turkey will be on an official visit to Pakistan from the 13-14 of February, 2020,” informed Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet.

The advisor told that the president will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen. He also requested the Pakistani business community who are interested in B2B with the delegates to contact with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

531391_40664285

Child Recovery case: IGP’s response dismissed, LHC summons CM Buzdar

LAHORE, FEB 06 (DNA) :  Lahore High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over IG Punjab’s responseRead More

mna-jamshed-dasti-lands-into-yet-another-trouble-1513928945-3957

Jamshed Dasti arrested in oil tanker crew kidnapping case

MULTAN, FEB 06 (DNA) :  Police have arrested former Member of National Assembly (MNA) JamshedRead More

  • Turkish President Erdogan to address NA session on Feb 14

  • Pakistan standing with innocent people of occupied Kashmir: Dr Firdous

  • Occupied Kashmir has become world’s most militarized zone: FO

  • Kashmir matter has been internationalized despite India’s nefarious plans: PM Imran

  • 1321 deputy candidates to compete in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

  • Maldives President appoints Ahmed Saleem as Ambassador-at-large

  • PM Imran expresses govt’s resolve to eradicate polio

  • Modi made ‘fatal mistake’ by scrapping Kashmir’s autonomy: PM Imran

    • Comments are Closed