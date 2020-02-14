Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkish people’s love with Pakistan visible in President’s speech: Imran Ismail

| February 14, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA) – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that Turkish people’s love with Pakistan was visible in the Turkish President speech to the joint session of Parliament.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that Turkish President has delivered a great speech which would be remembered for a long time to come.

He said that Turkish President and people strongly support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute.

He said that Indian government was busy in committing brutalities against the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that Turkish President visit would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries. = DNA

===================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Turkish people’s love with Pakistan visible in President’s speech: Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA) – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that Turkish people’sRead More

download

Pakistan appreciates Turkish support on Kashmir issue: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting DrRead More

  • Fazl used shoulder of invisible forces to overthrow govt: Fawad Ch

  • Turkish defence minister meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

  • Pak-Turkey relations admirable for world, Erdogan addresses Parliament

  • Virus has no boundaries: Wang Yi calls for global cooperation against COVID-19

  • Social media regulation perfectly in public interest: Fawad

  • IHC says will not intervene in state policy on evacuation of Pakistanis from Wuhan

  • Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss military education cooperation

  • Pak-Turkish leadership affirm to support each other on issues of national interest

    • Comments are Closed