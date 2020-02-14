Turkish people’s love with Pakistan visible in President’s speech: Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA) – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that Turkish people’s love with Pakistan was visible in the Turkish President speech to the joint session of Parliament.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that Turkish President has delivered a great speech which would be remembered for a long time to come.

He said that Turkish President and people strongly support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute.

He said that Indian government was busy in committing brutalities against the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that Turkish President visit would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries. = DNA

===================