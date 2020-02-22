Turkish Pegasus Airlines to commence operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA) – Turkish private airline company Pegasus on Saturday announced plans to launch flights to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Pegasus airline will launch flights to Pakistan from March 28.

The air transport department of CAA has issued an official travel notification to Turkish airline Pegasus for flight operation.

The Turkish carrier will fly between Karachi and Istanbul four times a week, said CAA in a statement. The move comes following the Turkish President Erdogan’s successful visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start direct flights to the United States (US) from April 2020 as the preparations have been entered into its final phase.=DNA

