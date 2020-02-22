Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkish Pegasus Airlines to commence operations in Pakistan

| February 22, 2020
3

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA) – Turkish private airline company Pegasus on Saturday announced plans to launch flights to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Pegasus airline will launch flights to Pakistan from March 28.

The air transport department of CAA has issued an official travel notification to Turkish airline Pegasus for flight operation.

The Turkish carrier will fly between Karachi and Istanbul four times a week, said CAA in a statement. The move comes following the Turkish President Erdogan’s successful visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start direct flights to the United States (US) from April 2020 as the preparations have been entered into its final phase.=DNA

===============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

3

Turkish Pegasus Airlines to commence operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA) – Turkish private airline company Pegasus on Saturday announced plans toRead More

3

Week long Heliski expedition concludes  

SHOGRAN, FEB 22 (DNA) – A week long Heliski expedition, joint venture of Afiniti &Read More

  • PBC demands Farogh Naseem’s resignation as law minister

  • NAB to oppose over 100 graft suspects’ relief applications under new ordinance

  • A 10 day Culinary Art Turkish Food Festival begins at Serena Hotel

  • Army capable of thwarting all threats to Pakistan: COAS

  • FATF satisfied with Pakistan’s measures to exit grey list

  • Sindh CM vows to provide alternative places to affectees of KCR

  • Rs 2 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched soon: CM Buzdar

  • Asad expresses satisfaction at overall delivery of CPEC projects

    • Comments are Closed