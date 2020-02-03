Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkish parliament to send large delegation to observe upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

| February 3, 2020
BAKU, FEB 03 — A large delegation of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey will observe the elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan to be held on February 9.

5 members of the delegation represent the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, while two of the MPs represent TURKPA.

Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Samil Ayrim said that the delegation would monitor the final preparations for the elections, as well as all processes relating to voting and announcement of the election results.

“The observation mission will also make a statement on the elections.”

Samil Ayrim hailed Azerbaijan’s great development path in the field of improving the election system since restoring its independence.

“The whole process of elections to the Azerbaijani parliament is accompanied by fair and transparent indicators as in previous ones.

I am confident that the final results of the elections, and holding the process in a democratic, fair and transparent manner would satisfy both the Azerbaijani people and the international community,” Ayrim added.

