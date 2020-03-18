Turkish Embassy thanks Islamabad Police for marvelous security during visit of Tayyip Erdogan
ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (DNA):Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul Wednesday thanked Islamabad police for making best security arrangements during recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a letter, the ambassador formally thanked IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar for the assistance during the recent visit of Turkish President and first lady Emine Erdogan to Islamabad.
Several programs were held during this visit and security arrangements at Faisal Masjid, Pakistan National Council of Arts, Pakistan Monument and Turk Embassy Compound were hailed by the Turkish Ambassador.
Meanwhile, the IGP said that all personnel of Islamabad police accomplished their duties in a professional manner.
He said that Islamabad police were amongst the best ranking police and committed to serve the citizens, dignitaries and guests visiting the city.
