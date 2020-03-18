Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkish Embassy thanks Islamabad Police for marvelous security during visit of Tayyip Erdogan

| March 18, 2020
download

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (DNA):Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul Wednesday thanked Islamabad police  for making best security arrangements during recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a letter, the ambassador formally thanked IGP Islamabad,  Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar for the assistance during the recent visit of Turkish President and first lady Emine Erdogan to Islamabad.

Several programs were held during this visit and security arrangements at Faisal Masjid, Pakistan National Council of Arts, Pakistan Monument and Turk Embassy Compound were hailed by the Turkish Ambassador.

Meanwhile, the IGP  said that all personnel of Islamabad police accomplished their duties in a professional manner.

He said that Islamabad police were amongst the best ranking police and committed to serve the citizens, dignitaries and guests visiting the city.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

Turkish Embassy thanks Islamabad Police for marvelous security during visit of Tayyip Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (DNA):Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul Wednesday thanked Islamabad police  forRead More

PRESIDENT DR. ARIF ALVI TALKING TO OUTGOING AMBASSADOR OF QATAR, SAQR BIN MUBARAK M.S. AL-MANSOURI, WHO PAID A FAREWELL CALL ON HIM AT THE AIWAN-E-SADR, ISLAMABAD ON MARCH 13, 2020.

President Alvi praises important role of Qatar in hosting Afghan peace talks

ISLAMABAD, MAR 13 (DNA) – The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has appreciated the importantRead More

  • Govt to introduce Pakistan’s first-ever NTC Policy soon:  Dr Nausheen

  • Uzbek envoy expresses condolences to family of martyred PAF Pilot

  • Afghans to be masters of their fate; beware of spoilers: experts say

  • Ambassador of Japan condoles to family of martyred pilot

  • British HC pays homage to Pakistan’s women parliamentarians

  • Kazakh ambassador participates in Al Farabi conference

  • Art work of Saudi female artists displayed at national art gallery

  • Palestine envoy for deeper business ties between two countries

    • Comments are Closed