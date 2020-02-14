Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Turkish defence minister meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

| February 14, 2020
4

RAWALPINDI, FEB 14 (DNA) – General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its unique relationship with Turkey and would always stand by our brothers.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and for standing by Turkey & pledged the same for Pakistan.=DNA

=========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

4

Turkish defence minister meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, FEB 14 (DNA) – General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of theRead More

U

Pak-Turkey relations admirable for world, Erdogan addresses Parliament

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA) :  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a joint session of theRead More

  • Virus has no boundaries: Wang Yi calls for global cooperation against COVID-19

  • Social media regulation perfectly in public interest: Fawad

  • IHC says will not intervene in state policy on evacuation of Pakistanis from Wuhan

  • Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss military education cooperation

  • Pak-Turkish leadership affirm to support each other on issues of national interest

  • Kashmir’s solution lay in just, peaceful solution, not oppression: Erdogan

  • Japanese calendars exhibition opens

  • Turkish President Erdogan addresses joint session of Parliament

    • Comments are Closed