Turkish defence minister meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, FEB 14 (DNA) – General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its unique relationship with Turkey and would always stand by our brothers.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and for standing by Turkey & pledged the same for Pakistan.=DNA

