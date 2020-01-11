Turkey lauds Pakistan’s effort in de-escalating US-Iran tensions
ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (DNA): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a
telephonic conversation with Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday extended
condolences on the Quetta mosque blast, and praised Pakistan’s effort
for de-escalating tensions in the region.
Turkish FM expressed grief on the terror attack in the provincial
capital of Balochistan which claimed many innocent lives. He condemned
the loss of valuable lives and expressed solidarity of Turkey with
Pakistan on this tragic incident.
Meanwhile, Mevlut also ensured full support of Turkey to Pakistan on
establishing peace in the region following the killing of the Iranian
top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, by the US. He lauded the effort
for de-escalating US-Iran tensions in Mideast.
Qureshi also apprised his counterpart of his upcoming tours of Iran,
Saudi Arabia and the United States. Similarly, Turkish FM briefed his
Pakistani counterpart on his recent visit to Iraq during which the
situation in the region was discussed.
In a statement Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said
Iran’s confession of unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger
plane is likely to reduce concerns over the matter.
He said that the region cannot afford another war and stressed that
Pakistan will continue to play its role in lessening the ongoing
tensions.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi told that he is leaving for Iran on Prime Minister
Imran Khan’s directions and will hold meetings with the Iranian
leadership.
Conflict between Iran and the United States should be cut down and US
President Donald Trump’s recent statement is a ray of hope in this
regard, Qureshi said.
It is pertinent here to mention that Iran admitted that it
unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane due to human
error killing all 176 people on board.=DNA
