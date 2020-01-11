Turkey lauds Pakistan’s effort in de-escalating US-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (DNA): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a

telephonic conversation with Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday extended

condolences on the Quetta mosque blast, and praised Pakistan’s effort

for de-escalating tensions in the region.

Turkish FM expressed grief on the terror attack in the provincial

capital of Balochistan which claimed many innocent lives. He condemned

the loss of valuable lives and expressed solidarity of Turkey with

Pakistan on this tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Mevlut also ensured full support of Turkey to Pakistan on

establishing peace in the region following the killing of the Iranian

top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, by the US. He lauded the effort

for de-escalating US-Iran tensions in Mideast.

Qureshi also apprised his counterpart of his upcoming tours of Iran,

Saudi Arabia and the United States. Similarly, Turkish FM briefed his

Pakistani counterpart on his recent visit to Iraq during which the

situation in the region was discussed.

In a statement Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said

Iran’s confession of unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger

plane is likely to reduce concerns over the matter.

He said that the region cannot afford another war and stressed that

Pakistan will continue to play its role in lessening the ongoing

tensions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi told that he is leaving for Iran on Prime Minister

Imran Khan’s directions and will hold meetings with the Iranian

leadership.

Conflict between Iran and the United States should be cut down and US

President Donald Trump’s recent statement is a ray of hope in this

regard, Qureshi said.

It is pertinent here to mention that Iran admitted that it

unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane due to human

error killing all 176 people on board.=DNA

